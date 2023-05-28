Charlotte Anne Kelley ASHBURN, VA — Charlotte Anne (Dukes) Kelley was born into this world during a snowstorm on March 1, 1934. Her father had to hitch horses to a wagon, to go look for the town doctor who was stranded in a snowbank. She waited for them to make it back to the farm, so the story goes, before she decided it was time to arrive. She left this world in a more peaceful, but no less forgettable way on May 10, 2023 after outsmarting, outwitting, out arguing and out controlling age for as long as she could. Don't think for a minute age won, don't think her tough as steel heart gave out, it was her way or the highway, she didn't give in, she simply decided it was time to go.

