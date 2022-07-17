Charlotte C. Valliant EASTON — Charlotte Callahan Valliant passed away peacefully at Bayleigh Chase on July 12, 2022. She was 92.
Born at Harrington Farm in Wye Mills on Nov. 7, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Joseph Parker, Sr and Blanche Kinnamon Callahan. She was a 1947 graduate of Cordova High School.
In May of 1949 she wed Albert I. "T" Valliant. They resided in Easton where she dedicated her life to raising their two sons, Michael C. Valliant and David P. Valliant. Albert Valliant died in October, 1996.
Charlotte began a highly successful career in Real Estate in 1981, working for many local Real Estate firms and earning accolades as a top seller for many years. She retired in 2010.
A lifelong resident of Talbot County, she was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Talbot County Historical Society, the Talbot County Board of Realtors, the Talbot County Women's Club, and the Academy of Arts.
As a young woman, Charlotte was in the Delmarva Chicken Festival Pageant, was a former Miss Farm Queen, and was on the cover of Human Interest Digest - Summertime.
Charlotte always believed in the adage that laughter is the best medicine and her sense of humor was one of her signature features. She enjoyed meeting new people, attending social functions, and sharing a good laugh with friends and relatives. She was the best grandmother to her two grandsons, always taking them for outings and showering them with love and ice cream for breakfast.
Charlotte is survived by two sons, Michael C. Valliant (Anna Marie) of Wye Mills and David P. Valliant (Mary) of Oxford; a brother, J. Parker Callahan, Jr. of Wye Mills; and a grandson, Parker T. Valliant (Gigi) of Oxford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Phillip D. Valliant, who died in 2021, and half-brothers, Charles Robert Perkins, Sr., who died in 1997, and Edward Terry Perkins who died in 2010.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Bayleigh Chase who took exceptional care of Mrs. Valliant for many years and to Talbot Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
Burial will be private.
Donations in her memory can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul High School, 1212 South Washington St., Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.