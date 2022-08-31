Charlotte J. Cox EAST NEW MARKET — Charlotte Jean Cox of East New Market passed away Wednesday, August 24, at the age of 79 of heart failure with family by her side. Charlotte was born in Brawley, CA. to Paul Dale Jones and Dorothy Mae McClendon and was raised to the age of 18 traveling between California and Arizona doing migrant farm work. She moved to Bunkie, LA. at the age of 18 where she went to school and received her cosmetology license. At 21 she took a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras with a dear friend and met the love of her life William (Buddy) Cox in February 1964. They married shortly afterwards on April 11, 1964 in Columbus, GA and spent 51 years together before he passed away in March of 2015. She spent the biggest portion of her life as a caregiver to her family and many others from the local community. Her biggest desire was to see her children be right with the Lord. She loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and giving service wherever she was able to.
Charlotte is survived by a brother, Buddy (Lori) Slater of San Antonio, TX and Sister, Brenda McGee of Bunkie, LA. Four children; Paul (Gwen) Cox of Manassas, VA; Tom (Tammie) Cox of Lubbock, TX; Bill (Becky) Cox of Whitesboro, TX; Valerie (Ricky) Smith of Secretary, MD. Grandchildren; Amanda, Jessica, Jennifer, Stephanie, Phillip, Josh, Ashley, Lynn, Jennifer and Jason, Multiple great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
There will be a visitation at Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market on Thursday, Sept 1st from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept 2nd at 11 am at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
