Charlotte R. Mitchell EASTON — Charlotte Rathell Mitchell
Charlotte Rathell Mitchell of Easton died peacefully at Caroline Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Denton Maryland on Thursday March 17, 2022. She was 92 Years Old.
Born in Wye Mills, Maryland on September 21, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Rathell. She graduated from Easton High School in 1947. She worked as a telephone operator for C&P Telephone in Easton before she began her career with Dr. Richard W. Ortel, a dental surgeon in Easton. She retired in 1994.
She enjoyed cooking, watching & fussing with the Orioles and of course her grandchildren.
In June 1950 she married the love of her life, Thomas E. Mitchell, who passed away in October 2019 after 69 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon M. Poore (Larry) of St. Michaels. Her two grandsons Thomas Kyle Poore (Meagan) and Charles Joshua Poore (Sierra). Four grandsons; Charlie, Brody, Gabe and Reed. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Charles and Lee Rathell and her sister Katherine "Kitty" Rathell.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday March 28 at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bryan Brothers Foundation, P.O. Box 973 of Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. (Please visit www.framptom .com for on line condolences)
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.