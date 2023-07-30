Christine M. Middleton EASTON — Christine M. Middleton, 66, of Easton passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Frederick, MD on July 30, 1956 and was a daughter of the late Kenneth E. Butts, Sr. and Nellie Jones.
She attended schools in Queens Anne, MD. On July 31, 2008, she married Kenneth L. Middleton. She was a home health care provider. Mrs. Middleton enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, watching movies and loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Middleton, a daughter Valerie Middleton, step daughter Heather Middleton, four grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Haleigh and Hannah, two great grandchildren Emma and Lee, her twin brother Christopher Butts and wife Sherry, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Greta Butts, and a brother Kenneth Butts, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
