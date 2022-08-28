CAMBRIDGE — Alvarez Claire Alvarez, formerly of Baltimore, died of complications from dementia Aug. 5 at her Cambridge home. She was 83. She and her husband, Victor, have been Cambridge residents since 1983. She met her husband in 1954 at The Arundel, a popular ice cream and soda fountain. They were married in 1957 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Highlandtown, Baltimore. She was a lifelong practicing Catholic, talented seamstress and homemaker. Mrs. Alvarez was an accomplished seamstress who often purchased her patterns at Epstein’s department store on Eastern Avenue in the heart of the Highlandtown shopping district. She made Easter outfits for her grandchildren, and after moving to Cambridge she took in mending. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered last Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Donna, two grandchildren, Sarah and J.D. and five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Parker, Annabelle, Noah and Connor. She was a very kind and loving mother who will be missed by all who came in contact with her.
To plant a tree in memory of Claire Alvarez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.