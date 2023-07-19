Clara Etta Sampson Cromwell CAMBRIDGE — Clara Etta Cromwell Sampson departed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her home in Cambridge,
Clara Etta Sampson Cromwell CAMBRIDGE — Clara Etta Cromwell Sampson departed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her home in Cambridge,
Maryland surrounded by all of her children. She was 99 years old.
Clara was born in December 1923 in Cambridge to Estella and Ezekiel Cromwell. She was the seventh of
eight children.
Clara received her elementary and secondary education at Pine Street School and F.D. St. Clair High
School. In her early years she was employed with Dorset Cleaners and Rob Roy Shirt Factory. Clara
later worked in food services at the Eastern Shore State Hospital in Cambridge and eventually trained to
become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as an LPN for 20 years.
Clara was a loving wife and mother. She was married to Robert Henry Sampson in 1942 and
remained married for 64 years until his death in 2006. From this union there were seven children -
Robert, Carroll, Constance, Lawrence, Sharon, Cheryl, and Melody.
She was a woman of strong faith. For over 66 years, she was a member of Union Chapel African
Methodist Episcopal Church in Cordtown, Maryland. She served there in many roles, including as an
usher, a stewardess, a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School instructor. She enjoyed
attending church conferences and prayer breakfasts. Clara was a member of the Foster Cornish Sampson
Missionary Society, for which she served as President for over 25 years. Her church life and church
family were a big part of her life. When her health began to fail, she continued to participate in services
online until her passing.
Clara was known widely for her very sweet spirit. Her kindness and graciousness made a lasting impact
on everyone she met. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband and, after his passing, she often
reminisced about the adventures they had on their many trips.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by her sisters Adelle and Rosabelle
and brothers Winder, Millard, Kirby, James and William, her son, Robert M. Sampson, her daughter
Constance P. Sampson, and grandchildren Robert M. Nuton and Crickette R. Sampson.
Clara leaves to cherish her memories her devoted children Carroll F. Sampson, Lawrence C. Sampson,
Sharon S. Ball, Cheryl D. Sampson and Melody S. Butler (Rodney); her loving grandchildren Michelle
S. Lewis (Willie), Timothy D. Sampson, Robin M. Sample and Lauren B. Sampson, Jonathan S. Ball
(Danesha), Jennifer B. Oliver, R. Aaron Ball, Nicholas E. Butler, Joshua A. Butler and Kara J. Butler.
Clara also leaves twelve great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren who esteemed her
greatly. Benita Flye and Helen Cephas were like daughters to her.
She also leaves special nephews Louis Cromwell and Carlton Cromwell and niece, Myrtle Bell, special
cousin Dorethea Kane Johnson and many other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Celebration of Life service will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Luke UM Church-Cambridge where friends may call 2 hours prior. To offer condolences, please visit: www.henryfh.com
