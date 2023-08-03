Clara Mace Brannock CAMBRIDGE — Clara Mace Brannock, 99, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023 at her home. She was born in Cambridge on July 26, 1924 and was a daughter of the late Luther D. Layton and Clara Cole Wroten Layton.
She attended schools in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1942. On December 24, 1943, she married Harold Louis Brannock who passed away on April 30, 2009. Mrs. Brannock worked at the clerk's office of Dorchester County. She issued the first automobile tag in Dorchester County. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Troop #162 at Zion Church in the 1960's. She volunteered many years at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center A. Mae Thompson Shop.
Mrs. Brannock was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church, where she was the organist for a number of years. She and her husband were faithful stewards to Antioch. She enjoyed drawing many beautiful pictures in pencil, pen and wood burning. Mrs. Brannock loved all animals, but especially dogs. Her first dog as a child was Marie. Her last dog and best friend was Patches. She would ask Santa every year for a puppy. Mrs. Brannock was a loving caregiver all of her life. Her greatest joy was helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Terry Brannock, two sisters Sarah Elizabeth Derby and Etta Louise Baker and her husband Harold L. Brannock.
She is survived by two daughters Joyce L. Still of Cambridge, Nanelle L. Rosemere and her husband Jack Rosemere of Cambridge, daughter in law Frances Brannock of Cambridge, four grandchildren Julie Still of Surprise, AZ, Amy Still-Carlin and her husband Chris of Holly Springs, NC, Henry "Hank" L. Brannock and Thomas L. Brannock both of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Henry Brannock, Tommy Brannock, Oscar Sipler, Warren Newcomb and Trent Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Kreitner, Johnny Newcomb and Tommy Robbins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11am at McKendree Cemetery in Rhodesdale, MD with Dr. Nan Duerling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church, 1742 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
