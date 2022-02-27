Clarence Cyrus Keiser "Bud" EASTON — Clarence Cyrus "Bud" Keiser Jr. passed away on February 17, 2022, at Candle Light Cove in Easton, MD. He was 89.
He was born in Bethesda, MD on April 20, 1932, to the late Clarence C. Keiser Sr. and Margaret H. Keiser. He was raised in Bethesda, where he married the late Anne Butler Keiser in 1954. He served in the Air Force for three years before practicing law for many years in Bethesda, first alongside his father and then in private practice. He and Anne raised three children in Potomac, MD. They bought property in Bozman, MD in 1976, built a retirement house, and moved there in 1988. He was an active member of Christ Church St. Michaels, where he served as senior warden. He was also active in the Rotary clubs of both Bethesda/Chevy Chase and St. Michaels and served as president of each of those clubs. He resided the last four years at Candle Light Cove in Easton.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Anne and by his sister Patricia Rickey. He is survived by his children, Kenneth B. Keiser of High Point, NC, and his wife Jill; Richard H. Keiser of Alexandria, VA, and his wife Melissa; Margaret K. Milkanin of Davenport, FL, and her husband Brian; three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service and inurnment will be held at Christ Church, 301 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels, on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Church St. Michaels, P.O. Box S, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
