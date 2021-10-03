Clarence Davis EASTON — Scott Clarence Davis Scott passed away on September 29, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 96. Pete, as he was known to his friends, was born in Weeksville, NC and moved to Baltimore in 1948 after his marriage to Melvia Warner. In 1960, the couple moved to Ferndale with their daughters, where he lived until Melvia's passing in 2018. He was active with Ferndale Senior Center, Marley Milers, Ferndale Community Club, American Legion and Ferndale Methodist Church. He moved to Easton, where he had resided at Bayleigh Chase for three years.
Pete is survived by loving daughters Suzann Lindsay (Robert) and Daviette Scott, both of Easton, caring granddaughters Karen L Sowder (Mark) of Roanoke, VA, Deborah L Bonham (Andrew) of Salem, VA and Jennifer L McGuire (John) of Savannah, and twelve dear great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister, Mary Hollowell of North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Employee Appreciation Fund, Bayleigh Chase, 501 Dutchmans Lane, Easton, MD 21601.
