Claudine Arneice Blake Benson EASTON — Claudine Arneice "Benson" Blake, 79 of Easton passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home in Cambridge.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Union Baptist Church in Easton. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Internment will take place at Richards Memorial Park in Easton.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
