Cleo Ada "Peggy" James CENTREVILLE — Cleo Ada "Peggy" Cherry James, 81, of Centreville, MD departed this life on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Easton Memorial Hospital. Mrs. James was born in South Mills, North Carolina on April 21, 1940, to the late Ernest P. Cherry and Levesta B. Taylor. She was the wife of Robert A. "Bob" James, Sr. In addition to her husband, Mrs. James is survived by a daughter, Debra Denise Dean (Donnie) of Queen Anne, MD; a son, Robert A. "Bobby" James, Jr. (Dawn) of Denton, MD; and a brother Lawrence Edward Cherry and wife Anne of Covington, GA.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Lauren Bisogno (Fred) of Winter Park, FL; Cody James (Lauren) of Denton, MD; and Christopher Dean (Bryanna) of Queen Anne, MD. Also surviving Mrs. James are 4 great grandchildren Julia; Landon; Pepper; and Baby Dean due in October. Mrs. James was predeceased in death by a brother James S. Cherry (Kathleen).
The things that Peggy treasured most in life were her family and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandson Landon. She also enjoyed traveling in the family RV for over 20 years with her husband, Bob.
The James family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Shore Family Practice and Easton Memorial Hospital for the excellent, compassionate care given to Mrs. James during her illness.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 pm, at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the Ruthsburg Community Center.
Peggy was a devoted member of the Centreville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, MD 21617 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
