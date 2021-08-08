Clinton Donald Kelley "Donny" SHERWOOD — Clinton Donald "Donny" Kelley, 75, of Sherwood, MD passed away on August 5th, 2021 at Easton Memorial Hospital.
Born on September 22, 1945 in Easton, MD to the late Clinton R. Kelley and Irene Chambers, he graduated from St Michaels High School in 1963.
Donny began farming with his father at Smith Point Farm when he was 8 years old and continued doing so until 1987 when he started Donald Kelley, LLC , Donny and Cheryl moved to Tilghman.
As a young man, Donny loved hunting and trapping, but did not find as much time to do so as he grew and became busy with work; work that he loved and was proud of. There were many early mornings and late nights over the years. He was an active member at Tilghman United Methodist Church for many years.
Donny is survived by his wife, and love of his life, for 57 years, the former Cheryl Cheezum. He is also survived by his son, Kevin Kelley of Claiborne; granddaughters, Kaitlin Norris and her husband Josh, of Camden-Wyoming, DE, and Taylor Kelley of Claiborne; and great grandchildren, Caleb and Avery Norris. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah L. Russ of Easton.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 11th at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton (corner of Brookletts and Harrison) from 10am - 12noon, when funeral services will be held. Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery will follow.
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
