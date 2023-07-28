Clinton P Denny WYE MILLS — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Clinton Patrick Denny of Wye Mills, MD who left us on July 23, 2023, he was 63.
Born on September 8, 1959, to the late Charles Clinton Denny, and Mary Patricia Denny. He started his career owning his own Antique Shop, then was employed at S.E.W. Friel, moving later to Friel Lumber. Clinton later worked as a dedicated sales associate with Lenox Store in Queenstown and JR's Antique Shop in Queenstown. He has always been an active member of Wye Mills United Methodist Church and was an incredibly loved church family member.
Clinton is survived by his mother Mary Patricia Denny, and brother John Matthew Denny (Karen).
A funeral service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Centreville, MD on Saturday, July 29th from 10:00am-11:00am, with a funeral service following. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD. Memorial contributions can be made to Wye Mills United Methodist Church 28684 Queen Anne Highway Wye Mills, MD 21679. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
