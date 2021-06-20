Clyde Martin Smith, Jr. EASTON — Clyde Martin Smith, Jr. died on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 86.
Born on May 14, 1935 in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Clyde Martin and Elizabeth Christman Smith, Sr. He worked for Equitable Resources in Pittsburgh, PA for 38 years until his retirement in 1995; in 1997, he moved to Easton.
Clyde served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1955-1961. He was a member of B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1588 in Easton as well as, the Academy Art Museum. Clyde enjoyed acrylic painting and art.
He is survived by a niece, Rosanne Towers of Easton, MD, a nephew, Fred Smith, Jr. of Camden, DE, three great nieces, two great nephews, one great-great niece, and two great-great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Smith, Sr., sister-in-law, Rosemarie Smith, and stepmother, Nellie Smith.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
