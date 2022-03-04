Colleen Marie Casto Singledecker EASTON — Colleen Marie (Singledecker) Casto, age 96, a resident of Easton, MD, formerly of Philippi WV and Titusville, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1925, in Fairmont, WV, to William Singledecker, Sr., and Neva B. (Queen) Singledecker. She grew up in Elk City, WV at the home of her Grandparents Queen and was affectionately called "Kid" throughout her life.
Colleen's first job was a light bulb inspector for Westinghouse in Fairmont. Moving to Philippi, on February 27, 1944, she married her beloved husband, Encil Wayne Casto. He preceded her in death in 2007, after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by their son, O. Wayne (Bud/Butch) Casto (wife, S. Lynne) Martinsburg, WV and daughter, Dorothy J. (Sissy Casto) Zimmerman, Easton, MD. In addition to being a farmer and coal miner's wife, she worked as a nurse's helper at the Meyers Clinic. She attended
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, helped with Vacation Bible School, Methodist Youth Fellowship activities, and was a member of the WSCS (women's study/service group). She and her husband participated in road trips with the Antique Car Club of America.
After moving to Hyattsville, MD then to Harpers Ferry, WV, Colleen continued working and changed her career path by attending different educational/training courses and accepting jobs of increased responsibilities. She received letters of appreciation, commendations, outstanding citations, recognizing her loyalty, devotion to duty, motivation, and high level of excellence. She retired as a Medical Supply/Service Clerk, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, DC. She was a supporting member of the Eastern Panhandle Saddle Club, Martinsburg. She enjoyed riding her quarterhorse, Lady.
Colleen retired to Titusville, FL with her husband. She enjoyed being part of the parking team for the NASA space shuttle lift-offs, working out at the gym, sharing life with the with family, friends, and visitors from the north.
Colleen is survived by grandchildren Denise Ai, Kim Reynolds, Donnie Zimmerman, Chris Casto; great grandchildren Lauren Wood, Jessica Reynolds, Tyler & Samantha Ai, Hannah Casto, Noah, Eden, Emery, Maggie, & Locksley Zimmerman; sister, Terrie Ammerman, Kershaw, SC; sister-in-law, Vida Wright, Bradenton, Fl; brother-in-law, Kenneth Cain, Titusville.
Preceding her in death are a sister, Maxine (Singledecker) Reidy, a brother, William J. Singledecker, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601
