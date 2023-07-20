Commander D. Brian Manning, USNA (Ret.) CAMBRIDGE — Commander Dennis Brian Manning
May 7, 1938 - July 14, 2023 (age 85)
Dennis "Brian" Manning, 85, a longtime resident of Cambridge, MD passed away on July 14, 2023. Brian was born on May 7, 1938, in San Francisco, CA to the late Irving Manning and Kay Brenan Manning.
Brian spent his youth in Berkley, CA and attended St. Ignatius Preparatory School. He continued his education at the University of Oregon, Eugene, majoring in business. Brian proudly served his country in the United States Navy. His naval career lead him to many places, including missions to Guam, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. He also spent ten years at sea, and twenty years working at the Pentagon.
After his children were grown, he moved to Cambridge, Maryland, purchasing a historic home, which he and his wife JoAnn spent many hours restoring. Brian was very active in his church and community. He developed a great love for Cambridge and the Eastern Shore.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Kay McCarthy of Los Altos, CA. Brian is survived by his wife, JoAnn Porter-Manning, his twin sister, Marcia Janusz of Virginia, his son Patrick Manning of California, and his daughter Colleen Manning Flath of Connecticut. He is also survived by grandsons Camden, Connor, Max, and Zachary, and stepdaughters, Carol, Jacquie and Julia.
A memorial service will be held at Old Trinity Church, 1716 Taylors Island Rd., Church Creek, Maryland on Tuesday, July 25th at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorchester County Public Library, in person or by mail to Dorchester County Public Library, Attn: Crystal Henningsen, 303 Gay Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
