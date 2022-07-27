Connie Lee Boyles FEDERALSBURG — Connie Lee Boyles (Murphy), 74, passed away Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford Delaware.
She was born January 20th, 1948, to William Allison Murphy and Mamie Marie Murphy.
Connie was a hardworking woman, and worked until she no longer could. After retirement she helped to raise her grandchildren. Connie married John Fisher Boyles, Jr and had two children.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra Smith and son in law Mearl Smith, three grandchildren, Derek Smith (Jenn), Taylor Smith (Michael) and John-Michael Smith, two great-grandchildren Sophia and August Little, one brother, Pat Murphy, two sisters, Patsy Whiteley and Teenie Nichols and her best friend Josephine Donovan.
She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny, a son, John Fisher Boyles III, and two sisters, Barbara & Pauline.
Connie was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
There will be no funeral but family and friends will be contacted for a celebration of life later on.
