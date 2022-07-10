Constance Ann Weeks Merrill "Connie" EASTON — Constance Ann Weeks (Merrill) passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022 at the age of 78. She had been battling cancer and dementia for several years.
Connie was born in Boston, MA, on September 1, 1943. She was the daughter of Shirley W. Merrill (Engel) and Richard P. Merrill. Her father was an Army Captain in training but did get to see her once before he left for Europe in November of 1943. The next time he saw her was in late 1945 when he returned home.
Most of her childhood was spent in Barrington, RI, where she graduated from High School in 1961. She graduated from Russel Sage College in 1965 where she majored in English and French. After a few years in Boston, she met and married Allan P. Weeks, a lawyer and former Air Force officer. They moved to California, and she began her advertising career which she continued when they later moved to D.C. The marriage ended in divorce.
Around 1983 she moved to Bermuda and became the Advertising Manager at Trimingham's Department Store. While there, she won numerous National Retail Merchants Association awards, competing with department stores like Macy's, Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Marshall Field's. Connie retired from advertising and Bermuda after 20 years and moved to Hamilton, Montana. She became a real estate agent but mostly she loved the return to four-season weather and small-town living. She had many friends and enjoyed the Big Sky and good skiing.
In 2012 she moved to Easton, MD, where she was nearer to her East Coast and Bermuda friends, her only brother, Richard P. Merrill, Jr. who lived down the street, and her sister-in-law, Alice Cash, who she introduced to her brother several years earlier.
Even though she lived in small towns for most of her life, she had friends all over the world. She loved to travel, visiting international friends and entertaining those same friends back at her home. She was always a gracious guest and gracious host. She loved good parties, good food and good wine and had a knack for meeting important and famous people along the way. She never missed inserting a good punch line, no matter how outrageous. It became her trademark.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, a dear aunt, Dorothy Merrill, and a longtime friend, Richard Vivian of Easton, MD.
She is survived by: her brother, Richard P Merrill, Jr. (Alice) of Easton, MD; her daughter, Karen Parker Aberman of Minnetonka, MN; her two nephews, Andrew P. Merrill, of Silverthorne, CO and Todd O. Merrill of Pleasanton, CA; and her great nieces and nephews, Charlotte Merrill, Zoe Merrill, Alexandra Merrill, Parker Merrill and Graham Merrill. She also had two special step-nephews that she knew since they were born, and she always followed them closely; David M. Cash of Portland, OR, and Michael A. Cash of Bluemont, VA. Of her many friends, spread around the world, two deserve special notice: Harriet Stephenson, of Corvallis, MT, a longtime friend; and "Dee" Dorothy Andrew of Easton, MD, an employee who became a trusted friend and caregiver far beyond any expectations.
The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, July 14 from 4 to 6pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam in Easton. A memorial service and internment will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Cemetery on July 15 at 11am. A reception at the Easton Club East Clubhouse will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request you first raise a glass of wine to Connie's memory and then send a donation to The American Cancer Society and/or the Alzheimer's Association.
