Constance Darling Schott "Connie" DENTON — Constance Darling Schott of Denton, MD, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was 76 years old.
Born in the Ridgely, MD hospital, Connie was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Edward Darling, Jr. and Rose Ellen "Peggy" Darling. She was a 1964 graduate of North Caroline High School and a 1966 graduate of Goldie Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. For many years, she worked for the Caroline County State's Attorney's Office and had many wonderful memories of her work family. From 1990 until her retirement, she worked at the Benedictine School in the foundation office. She was instrumental in fundraising events including Spring Benefit, the annual golf tournament, and the Chrome City Ride. She remained friends with several of her Benedictine colleagues and loved the retiree events. Her most important and rewarding job in life was being a loving mother and grandmother.
Connie is survived by a daughter, Robin Fox (Curt) of Denton; and two grandsons: William C. Fox (Brooke) and Samuel Fox (Kaylee). She was preceded in death by her brother, William (Bill) E. Darling, III.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Wednesday, July 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 1 until 2 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery. A reception will follow at the family's home.
To plant a tree in memory of Constance Schott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.