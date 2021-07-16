Constance Marie ( Bridge) Lagasse Constance Marie Lagasse (Bridge) departed this life on July 11, 2021 after a vigilant battle with Breast Cancer. Connie was born on March 19th 1970.
She is survived by her children,, Christopher Lagasse, Alyssa Imel ( Ash) and Maliah Pruitt, her grand children Christopher, Ariana, John, Mason and Michael.. She is also survived by her parents Robert Bridge Sr and Agnes Bridge, siblings Robert Bridge Jr, Joseph Bridge and Natalie Bridge and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be private with family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.