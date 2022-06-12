Cora Josephine Mills FEDERALSBURG — Cora Josephine Mills of Federalsburg passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was 86.
She was born on December 30, 1935 in Milford, Delaware, the daughter of the late Gilbert Cohee and Olevia Lankford Cohee.
Growing up in Dorchester County, she graduated from Hurlock High School with the class of 1954. She then married Ulysses W. Mills on September 24, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2012 after 56 years of marriage.
Cora loved spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening in the Summer.
She is survived by two children: Sandra Mills of Seaford, and Timothy W. Mills of Federalsburg; four grandchildren: Thomas Trice, II (Jessica) of Denton, Christopher Milligan of Easton, Katlin Mills (Doug) of Seaford and Timothy M. Mills of Seaford; eight great-grandchildren: Jason L. Brittingham, Karmyn Brittingham, Liam Brittingham, Taylor Brooke Trice, Brandon Trice, Brett Trice, Cecilia Milligan and Carter Hastings; and one sister: Joyce McWilliams of East New Market.
In addition to her husband, 3 siblings and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Marcia Milligan and two grandchildren: Jason A. Brittingham and Karen L. Trice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Burial will follow at Eldorado Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
