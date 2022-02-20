FEDERALSBURG — Cornelius McGillicutti “Barney” Fitzpatrick of Federalsburg passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. He was 89.
Born on November 12, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert William Fitzpatrick and Mable Hobbs Fitzpatrick.
He was married to Mary Lou Klock Fitzpatrick who preceded in death on September 21, 2013.
He worked as a sheet metal fabricator for the Kelco Coprporation in Baltimore for many years.
He enjoyed walking and spending special time with his family, grandchildren, and those that called him “Pop-Pop”.
He is survived by two daughters: Pamela Novak and her husband Michael of Essex, MD; and Barbara Headley and her husband Joseph, Sr. of Federalsburg; four grandchildren: Crystal Richwine and her husband Jason of Aberdeen, MD; Ashley Miller and her husband Luke of Robertsdale PA, Christopher Headley and his wife Amy of Centreville, MD; and Amanda Knorr and her husband Michael of Millsboro DE; and his great-grandchildren: C.J., Emily, Nathan, Casey, Aiden, Brighton, Kyleigh, Bailey, Caleb and Sophie.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters and a grandson, Joseph Headley, Jr.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend David Casey-Motley officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Headley, Jr. memorial fund, Post Office Box 338, Preston, MD 21655. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
