Cray Merrill ST. MICHAELS — Please join us in celebrating the life of Cray Howard Merrill who lived in Fells Point and Round Bay for much of his adult life, and was living most recently in St. Michael's with Margaret Taylor, his love and significant other for the past few years. Cray was retired and volunteering at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michael's, and you may know him from Baltimore City College, the University of Maryland, or MICA, or were fortunate enough to have met him at Brassworks, his business in the city. It's with great sadness that we let you know Cray passed away on October 8th and we miss him deeply. He was a quality person, a genuine lover of life, talented and kind, who made friends with everyone he met. Cray was the brother of Joanne M. Wallace, Susan M. Lindsay, John P. Merrill, the late Patricia M. Myers, and Bob S. Merrill; and an uncle to 7 nieces and nephews.
Date for the service has not yet been decided but, will be announced later.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels
