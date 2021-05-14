Cynthia B. Cheesman EAST NEW MARKET — Cynthia Burton Cheesman, 70, of East New Market passed away peacefully on May 12, 2021 at home with her loving family and close friends by her side.
She was born March 12, 1951 in Cambridge, the daughter of the late Geneva Rose Burton and James L. Burton, Sr. Cindy attended schools in Cambridge and was employed at Roby Roy and Hi Tech Plastics until becoming a homemaker to raise her children. After her children were grown she and her husband owned and operated Hometown Pride Market and Deli for 17 1/2 years until their retirement. During her retirement years she still helped her children operate the store until her health failed.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald Cheesman, Sr. and her children Angela Dawn Budd (Joe), Donald Cheesman, Jr. (Stephanie), and Chad T. Cheesman (Jennifer), all of East New Market; grandchildren Courtney Mabry, Ryan Cheesman, Harper Mae Cheesman, Allison Pleasants, Kelsey Jo Hubbard, and Buddy Hubbard, Jr.; greatgrandchildren Nova Ann Lutz, Kolton James Hubbard, Layton Marie Andrews, Klayton Charles Andrews, Jonathan William Wheedleton, and Liam Nicholas Hitch; a sister, Tina Smith (Chad) and a brother, William John "Jay" Burton; cousins, nieces , nephews, and special friends Karen Mills and Julie Gilliard.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Karen Greene and Gail Adams and a brother, James L. Burton, Jr.
The best times of her life were when she was with her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. She loved every minute of them being around her. She also loved everything with hummingbirds on it and enjoyed watching them at her home.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00AM at East New Market Cemetery. Pastor Scott Conn will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Cheesman, Buddy Hubbard Jr., Chad Smith, Eddie Wheedleton, Kolton Hubbard, Kyle Mabry and Jim McCready. Honorary pallbearer will be Jay Burton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the charity of your choice.
