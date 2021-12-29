Cynthia L. Jones CAMBRIDGE — Cynthia Leigh Jones, 55, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home in Cambridge. She was born in Easton on December 9, 1966 and was the daughter of Judith Ross McDonald and Richard George Schnoor.
Cindy graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School in 1984. She has spent her entire career in healthcare administration and was a senior fraud detection analyst for Maryland Care Management, Inc. in Linthicum Heights, Md. Cindy also instructed healthcare coding classes for Qlarant in Easton, Md.
Cindy enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted mother to Thomas and loved her hens, and her faithful companions - Paddy, Goose and Hooch.
She is survived by her son Thomas Jones, of Cambridge, a mother Judith McDonald of Wareham, Massachusetts, a father Richard Schnoor (Diana Hurd) of Ridgely, a sister Marianna Cizdyn (Volodymyr Hykavyy) of Baltimore, an uncle Martin Schnoor of Easton, and three aunts, Barbara Ross Smith (Jerry Smith) of Wareham, Massachusetts, Margaret Schnoor (Lowell Thompson) of Stevensville, Elaine Hobbs (L. Hueston Hobbs) of Landrum, SC and several other extended family members. She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Charles and Adelaide Ross of Wareham, Massachusetts, paternal grandparents Richard and Clara Schnoor of Unionville, paternal uncle Paul Schnoor of Unionville, maternal uncle Allen Ross of Wareham, Massachusetts and step-father Dr. Robert McDonald of Cambridge.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge, Md. 21613(baywateranimalrescue.org) or Snip/TuckP.O. Box 505 Secretary, Md. 21664(sniptuckinc.org.) Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
