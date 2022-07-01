Cynthia R. Forester CAMBRIDGE — Cynthia R. Forester, 65, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Compass Hospice in Centreville. She was born in Cambridge on August 17, 1956, and raised in Hoopers Island, to the late Eldridge Wolff Rippons, Sr. and Laura Lane Rippons. She was a proud Hoopers Island girl. To know Cindy was to love her, as she touchedthelives of each any every person she met.
She graduated from South Dorchester High School class of 1974. She began her career working her way up the ladder to General Manager of the Dorchester County Liquor Dispensary, continuing with the county as a Tourism Director for Dorchester County, and ending her post-retirement as a Legal Assistant.She enjoyed reading, her cats, going to the beach and spending time with her grandsons, who were the joys and lights of her life. She was the greatest mother and grandmother anyone could ask for, and her daughter and grandchildren were her proudest accomplishments. She is a member and was the worthy matron of the Minerva Chapter of the Eastern Star, as well as an officer for many years. She also loved to travel, most notably to China and Bali.
She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Amanda Forester-Cannon and husband Matthew of Hurlock, two grandsons, Brodie and Finley, a sister Jenny Collevechio and husband Rich of Trappe, a brother Eldridge Wolff Rippons, Jr. and wife Cathie of Salisbury, three aunts, Annamae Welcher of Cambridge, Joan Webster of Cambridge and Rosemary Swann and husband Garland of Cordova, nieces and nephews Eric Collevechio, Alexa Balzer, Logan Rippons and Meghan McCarter. Besides her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her best buddy Rick Forester.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jonathan Moyers officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
