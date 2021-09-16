Cynthia (Rieck) "Cindy" MILFORD, DE — Coverdale Cynthia R. "Cindy" Coverdale passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford.
Cindy was born in Easton, Maryland daughter to the late William Harry Rieck, Jr., and Christine (LeGates) Rieck. She resided the majority of her life in Preston, Maryland and graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in Federalsburg with the class of 1978.
Cindy worked for many years with Preston Trucking where she eventually met her husband Mike. They married in 1994 and made their home in Milford, Delaware. After moving to Milford, Cindy began working as an administrative assistant with AMH Enterprises where she worked for the past 22 years.
In addition to her parents, Cindy is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Delbert J. Coverdale, Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael W. Coverdale; her siblings, James Rieck of Central, SC, Dawn R. Gencel (Paul) of Preston, MD, and Anne R. Bradley (David) of Federalsburg, MD; several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; mother-in-law, Martha A. Coverdale; two brothers-in-law, Clifford Coverdale (Tara) and Gregory Coverdale (Olinda), all of Milford; as well as extended family and close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Delaware. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00-1:00pm. Burial will immediately follow at Milford Community Cemetery.
