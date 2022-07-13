D. Elaine Friel DENTON — D. Elaine Friel of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Arcadia of Denton II. She was 81 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mrs. Friel was the daughter of the late Harry Henry Willis and Lena Drummond Willis Gravenor. She was a 1959 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.
Mrs. Friel was a secretary at Watkins Automotive in Easton, MD where she met her husband and worked for ten years. She was also a secretary for Soil Conservation in Denton for 30 years, from which she retired in 2016. She was a member of and held positions in several organizations: Order of the Eastern Star #62, Deborah Circle at St Luke's church, Denton Women's club, Homemakers club, the Caroline Business and Professional Women, and the Red Hat Society. She loved to shop, travel and be at the beach.
Mrs. Friel is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clifton Friel of Denton; a son, Michael Friel (Heidi) of Federalsburg, MD; a daughter, Melissa Bradley (George) of Denton; a brother, Roland Willis (Nancy) of Denton; and five grandchildren: Tristan Friel, Thomas Friel, Nathan Friel, Elizabeth Hunter (Tristan), and Erin Bradley; and a great grandson, Orion.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, July 17th, at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 S. Fifth Ave. in Denton where friends may call one hour before the service. The internment will be in the Concord Cemetery on Federalsburg Road.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of D. Friel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.