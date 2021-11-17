Dale Hamilton McClain CAMBRIDGE — Dale H. McClain, 72 of Ragged Point Road passed away while working on the water, Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born on January 15, 1949 and was the oldest son of the late Jack McClain and Dorothy Dail McClain.
Dale attended elementary school in Hudson and graduated from Cambridge High School, class of 1967.After graduating from High School Dale attended Sul Ross State College in Alpine, Texas. Dale was a Masonry Contractor by trade working for McClain Masonary owned and operated by Jack McClain of Hudson Wharf Road and Waterman by heart.
Dale is survived by his wife Kendra (Sissy) Lewis McClain whom he married on May 1, 1993. He is also survived by four daughters, Lisa Thompson (Richard) of Corona, CA, Jeni Lewis of Hurlock, MD, Jeri Collins (Charlie) of Rhodesdale, MD, Michelle Harlan (Kenny) of Georgetown, TX, a step-daughter Blaire Adams of Cambridge, MD, a step-son Blaine Willamson (Tracey) of East New Market, MD; sister Beth Wilson (Brett) of Puckum, MD; grandchildren, Erika Cooley, Nicholas Cooley, Angela Roberts, Johnathan Roberts, Zackary Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Chloe Lewis, Kayla Collins, MacKenzie Collins, Tony Steinbeck, step-grandchildren Ashton Knode, Nash Knode, and Kirsten Williamson, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother Tommy McClain, a nephew Adam Wingate, step-daughter Bridget Williamson and step-son Brent Williamson; brother-in-law Victor Wingate.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 beginning 2:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dale's name can be sent to Neck District Fire Company, 954 Cooks Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.