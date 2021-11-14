Dana Jo Shaffer DENTON — Dana Jo Shaffer of Denton, MD, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 55 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Dana was the daughter of Mary Jo Phillips Shaffer of Denton and the late W. Martin "Marty" Shaffer, Jr. She was a 1983 graduate of North Caroline High School.
A homemaker, Dana had worked for a time in early childhood care. She loved crafts, reading, and music. However, she was mainly a great mother and grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Dana is survived by her son, Alexander R. Breeding (Falynn) of Denton; her daughter, Zoe M. Breeding of Denton; a brother, Dale M. Shaffer (Gina) of Denton; a grandson, Xander Breeding; a special grandson, Sawyer Anderson; and her significant other and best friend, Christopher Felton of Denton.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, November 21st, at the Denton Christian Church on Mitchell Road near Denton where friends may visit with the family from 1 until 3 before the service. The interment is private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
