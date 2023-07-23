Dana Wallace Kilbourn Fairbank NEAVITT — Dana Fairbank passed peacefully at home in Neavitt on July 13 surrounded by friends and family with the gentle help of hospice. She was 71 and had prevailed valiantly over two years of cancer treatment with unwavering courage, positivity and faith.
The daughter of Carol and Rex Kilbourn, she grew up outside Philadelphia where she attended Shipley School, but began to call Neavitt home when the family purchased Long Point in the mid-1960's. Married soon after graduating from Vassar College, she supported her husband in a business career that took her from the Philadelphia area to New Jersey, Miami (disrupted when Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home), Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale. Along the way she found time to venture into small businesses of her own until she found joy in devoting her time to her children and her family.
She settled permanently at Long Point twenty years ago where she lovingly cared for her parents, and tended to the grounds to provide a natural playground for her four grandchildren while also restoring the centuries-old home that has preserved its charm for generations to come.
A forever student of the dramatic arts and literature, her intellect and natural wit shone through with everyone she met. With her kindness, selfless generosity and welcoming heart, Dana created a joyful home that included a large extended family and dear friends to whom she gifted her time, care, and compassion, along with her beautiful handwork in cross-stitch and knitting, and the labors of love from her garden and orchard.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles R. (Randy) Fairbank; children, Chad Fairbank (Maria) and Alice Fairbank Emerson (Brandon); grandchildren, Maggie, Connor, Jane, and Charlie (ages 10 to 5); her husband's mother, Mary Jane Fairbank; one brother; and two sisters.
The family will hold a remembrance service at Long Point sometime in late summer or early autumn. Remembering Dana with a contribution to Talbot Hospice would have been her wish.
