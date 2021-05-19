Daniel Camper, Jr. TRAPPE — Daniel Camper Jr., 86, of Trappe, Maryland, transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of his life will take place at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Family and friends may call a hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
APG Chesapeake
