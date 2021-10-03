Daniel "Danny" O. Mills MADISON — Daniel "Danny" O. Mills, 71, of Madison passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on August 9, 1950 and was a son of Gladys Holliday Mills and the late Ottie Washington Mills.
Danny attended schools in Cambridge. In 1968, he graduated from Mechanic Trade School in Virginia. On December 10, 1972, he married the former Linthia Bromwell. Danny worked 14 years for Chun King/ RJ Reynolds, worked on the water, for the City of Cambridge as the Pumping Station mechanic for 7 years and he worked in maintenance at the Glenburn House and the Shiloh House Senior Apartments until his health started to fail. He enjoyed cutting grass, fishing, and camping.
He is survived by his wife Linthia Mills of Madison, his mother Gladys Mills of Delmar, DE, siblings Kevin Mills and companion Terry Adams of East New Market, and Christie Mills of Delmar, DE and several nieces and nephews. Besides his father, Mr. Mills is preceded in death by a brother Jeffrey Mills and a sister Sharie Dean.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Madison Methodist Church, in memo "Graveyard Fund", c/o Susan Wingate, 4660 White Marsh Road, Madison, MD 21648. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
