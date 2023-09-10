Daniel Foster QUEEN ANNE — Daniel Hope Foster of Queen Anne, MD passed away on September 3, 2023 at Compass Reginal Hospice in Centreville, MD.
He was born in Easton, MD on July 21, 1939. He was the youngest child of the late Charles and Eva Cole Foster. He was raised on Pioneer Point Farms near Centreville. After the death of his father, his mother and his remaining siblings that still lived at home moved into the town of Centreville. In 1957 he graduated from Centreville High School. He began working for Acme Markets in Centreville and later became the manager of the store. Over the years he was the manager of the Stevensville, MD Acme, the Middletown, DE Acme, and the Denton, MD Acme. Before retiring from Acme in Denton, MD, Danny and his wife, Margaret Foster, purchased a convenience store, Foster's Mini Mart, in Ridgely, MD. After retiring from the Acme in Denton, MD, Danny, his wife, and his son, Dan Foster, ran and worked at Foster's Mini Mart.
"Danny" as everybody called him was a faithful husband, loyal friend, loving father, and grandfather. He loved sports of all kinds especially soccer. He coached his son's, granddaughter's, and grandson's soccer team. He served six years in the National Guards. He was a member of Ridgely United Methodist Church.
Danny is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret B. Foster, of 62 years with whom he married on October 15, 1960; his daughter's Lynn (Jamie) Whitby of Queen Anne, MD and Lisa (Mike) Kearney of Ridgely, MD; his son Dan Foster of Denton, MD; and his grandchildren, Courtney Whitby of Henderson, MD, Phillip Whitby of Ridgely, MD, and Morgan Kearney of Warrenton, VA; several nieces and nephews; and his sister Marcy Hightower of Easton, MD. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service with Pastor Richard Parks officiating, will be held Thursday, September 14, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617 where family and friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ridgely United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 424, Ridgely, MD 21660 or Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Compass Regional Hospice took wonderful care of Danny and his family.
