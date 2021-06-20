Daniel J. Schwaninger TRAPPE — Daniel Joseph Schwaninger, Jr. of Trappe, passed away on June 15, 2021. He was 76 years old.
Born July 12, 1944, he was the son of Daniel Joseph Schwaninger Sr., and Sophia Berdia Johnson Schwaninger. Fondly called "Joe Boy" most of his life, he was a studious young man running track and playing soccer in school. During his life, he worked as an auto and auto body mechanic and loved doing heavy construction, rip rap, building ponds, roads, etc. He was a dreamer and worked to beautify the town by remodeling Thompson Motors on Dover Street into Park Place. He restored homes and developed Lloyds Crest. Joe was a kind generous man who loved his family and helped many folks in need. He loved old cars and collected quite a few.
He is survived by his son Daniel and his wife Tina and grandchildren Max and Erin, his sister Connie Schwaninger Greenhawk, his nephew Butch Townsend and wife Lisa, great nephew Jack and great niece Samantha. He is also survived by his stepchildren Shari, Marty, Sallie, and Stacie. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by an infant brother Calvin and an infant daughter, Danielle.
A viewing will take place at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601, on Monday June 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM with a service to begin at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
