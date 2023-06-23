Daniel EDGEWATER, MD — Pompa Daniel Pompa, 93, passed away peacefully at Brightview South River in Edgewater, MD on June 10, 2023. Born in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Joseph and Clara Pompa. Dan spent his early childhood in CT and MA before moving with his family to Washington, DC. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1947, earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the Wilson Teachers College, and an M.S. in Microbiology and Immunology as well as a PhD in Education from the Catholic University of America. While studying he served in the DC National Guard medical corps 1947-1955.
Daniel met and married the love of his life, Fiorenza Baldi, in 1960. They resided in Burtonsville, MD on her father's horse farm for 24 years before retiring to Queenstown, MD. Daniel moved to Annapolis, MD in 2015 and to Brightview South River in 2021.
Daniel began teaching science in the early 1950s and held a number of positions. In September 1964 he took a position with Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD where he led the science department and taught biology I & II, anatomy and physiology, and earth science until he retired in 1987.
Daniel had an artistic and creative side which flourished his entire life. He was a lifelong learner. For five decades he made jewelry using the wire-wrapping method. He was accomplished in the lapidary arts and studied gemology. He sold jewelry at gem and lapidary shows, taught jewelry making, and authored an instructional book about wire wrapping. After moving to the Eastern Shore he took up decoy carving, woodburning, and painting as well as watercolor and acrylic painting. Up until a year before his death he was still making earrings and necklaces, which can be seen on many Brightview staff and residents, and are adorning fans across the Mid-Atlantic.
Daniel leaves a rich legacy in all the students and people he taught and inspired to believe in themselves and achieve more than they could imagine. His mantra was, "If you set your mind to it, you can do anything."
Daniel is survived by his daughter Christina Pompa and her husband Greg Brennan of Annapolis, MD; his sister Connie Kowalski of Maitland, FL; his nephew Timothy Kowalski and wife Gwen of Orlando, FL; his nephew Anthony Pompa, Jr. and wife Rosemary of Silver Spring, MD; and his niece Ellen Baldi Allen and husband Andy of Cary, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife Fiorenza and his brother, Anthony Pompa.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 28 at 11:00 AM at Island Alliance Church, 510 Thompson Creek Rd, Stevensville, MD 21666. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hospice of the Chesapeake or any institution of higher learning.
