Daniel Thomas Woolston ST. MICHAELS, MD — Daniel Thomas Woolston passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29 2022. He was only 65 years old.
Dan was born on Wednesday, September 12 1956 in Philadelphia, PA. His greatest love was being outdoors and on the water, which he enjoyed on a daily basis from his home in St. Michaels, MD. He had a smile that would light up a room, a laugh that was contagious and he was loved by many. He is greatly missed.
A Maryland Firefighter/EMS for nearly thirty years, he chose to make the noble gift of sight through organ donation. It brings comfort and pride to his family, knowing he was able to achieve one more selfless act, in this way again helping the people of the community he cared so deeply for. This will be his living legacy.
He is survived by his son Alexander, his beagle Rosie, his sisters Georgeanne, Maryjane, Theresa and Margaret, brothers Ernest, Thomas and Robert, and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother David.
In honor of his wishes and in lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made in his honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (firehero.org)
