Daniel WIlford Swann EASTON — Daniel Wilford Swann passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022. He was 83.
Born on July 27, 1938 he was the son of the late Charles Wilford Swann and Helen Rebecca Kennedy Stinson (stepfather Walter "Handley" Stinson).
Dan served in the US Army and was in the 82nd Airborne Division. After leaving the Army he graduated from Salisbury State University and went on to have a long career with Maryland National Bank. He also worked at Allen Family Foods and PNC Bank. Additionally, for over 20 years, he was a tax preparer with H&R Block.
Dan was a longtime member of St Marks United Methodist Church.
Dan is survived by his wife Pearl Nichols Swann, his daughter Kathy Swann, his sister Anna Williams (Richard) and her family, two nephews Judd Swann (Dawn) and his family and Lindy Swann (Michelle) and his family.
Dan was preceded in death by his son Danny Swann and brother Donald Swann.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Talbot Hospice and St. Marks United Methodist Church both in Easton, MD.
