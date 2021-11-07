Danny Thomas GRASONVILLE — Danny Edward Thomas of Grasonville, MD passed away on November 5, 2021, at Peak Nursing Home in Denton, MD. He was 65.
Born on November 8, 1955, in Easton, MD, he was the son of John Richard Thomas and the late Freida C. Thomas. He attended Denton Elementary School and then Sudlersville and Centreville Middle Schools and attended Queen Anne's County High School in the Kennard building in Centreville, MD. He then began working for the Queen Anne's County Board of Education in 1975 as a Custodian helper. He attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Grasonville, MD. He loved pool, shuffleboard, snow skiing, music, and CD's.
Danny is survived by his father John Richard Thomas of Grasonville, MD, brother Richard and sister-in-law Bonnie of Dover, DE
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chesterwye Center, PO Box 96, Grasonville, MD 21638
