D'Arcy E. Bramble, Sr. EASTON — Easton, D'Arcy Edwin Bramble, Sr. of Easton passed away at Corsica Hills Nursing and Rehab Facility, Centreville, MD on Sunday August 14, 2022. He was 94.
Born on October 8, 1927 in Dorchester County, he was the son of the late Guy Jennings Bramble, Sr. and Emma R. Slacum Bramble. Following his education he enlisted in the Army in 1946 before being honorably discharged in 1947. On June 18, 1949 he married the former Dorothy Mae "Dolly" Mullikin. He then re-enlisted in the Air Force in the hopes of becoming a fighter pilot but a medical condition kept this from becoming a reality. Following his second honorable release from service in 1951, he returned to Easton where he continued a career working in the automotive business including working at various shops and dealerships. Then in the 1960's, D'Arcy and his brother Jennings Bramble opened Bramble's Body Shop in Easton where it remains today. After his brother retired in the mid 1980's, D'Arcy's son, D'Arcy, Jr. joined the business operating as a father son duo for nearly 40 years (They worked side by side for over 50 years). D'Arcy remained active in the business up until the COVID 19 pandemic always keeping employees and customers on their toes with his sharp wit and sense of humor. Outside of the body shop, D'Arcy could also be found among the waterman spending many years as a local crabber before eventually stepping back and passing down the hobby to his grandchildren. In addition to his many jobs, D'Arcy enjoyed wood working and could often be found out in his garage working on various projects. While D'Arcy enjoyed creating all types of furniture from cabinets to tables to chairs, his most memorable were the children's hutches that he enjoyed gifting to others.
D'Arcy and Dolly were married for 72 years before Dolly passed in December 2021. He and Dolly treasured family and enjoyed watching their son, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. Ever present at holidays, sporting events, graduations, concerts, and family gatherings.
D'Arcy is survived by his son: D'Arcy E. Bramble, Jr. (Donna Marie) of Easton, three grandchildren; Amanda Bramble, Caroline Phillips (Drew) and Christopher Bramble. Great grandchildren Ellie Mae, and Charlotte Ann. Sister in-laws Peggy Shores and Jackie Mullikin, brother in-laws, Louis Mullikin (Andrea), Temple Mullikin (Kathy) and Melvin Mullikin (Chris). Nicole Lewis (Jason) and Michael Foster (Heather) and their children who were like grandchildren to him, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas E. Bramble, his brother Jennings Bramble, two sisters; Catherine B. Crockett, and Judy A. Whitby.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon at the St. Michaels Mission Church, 109 Lincoln Ave. St. Michaels on Saturday August 27, 2022. Where a viewing will be held from 10:00 until Noon.
Burial will be in the Oxford Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nicholas E. Bramble "Ironman" Foundation, c/o midshore Community Foundation 102E Dover Street, Easton, MD. 21601 or to the American Legion Post 70 Easton, MD. 21601.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels (Please visit www.framptom.com for on line condolences).
