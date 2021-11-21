Darlene K Drummond FELTON, DE — Darlene K Drummond, 69, of Felton, DE passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, DE. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Charlotte Collison.
Darlene worked as a customer service specialist with Choptank Electric for 38 years. After retirement, she volunteered with Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital. She loved crocheting and making booties and baby blankets for the newborns at the hospital. In addition to her volunteer activities, she enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and family activities with her grandkids. She was also a good cook and seamstress. Darlene loved Jesus and was a loving, giving, loyal, devoted, gracious, and humble person. She will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew and loved her.
She is survived her devoted husband of 40 years, L. Allen Drummond, Jr.; son Lawrence (Gail) Drummond, III; daughters Amy Holloway and Carrie Custis (Isaiah); brother Ronald Collison (Kathie); 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to give a big thank you to the staff of Country Rest Home for the wonderful care that they gave to Darlene.
Services to celebrate the life of Darlene will be on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE, at 12:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington, DE. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign the online condolence book.
