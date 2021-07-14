Darryl Oliver Meredith GRASONVILLE — Darryl Oliver Meredith of Grasonville died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the comfort of his home. He was 74.
Born In Cambridge, Maryland on June 19, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald and Ellen Smith Meredith.
Darryl enjoyed spending time with his family & friends, boating, and camping.
Darryl is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Meredith of Grasonville, MD; daughters, April Herscher (Donald) of Smyrna, DE, and Virginia Holden (Robert) of Church Hill, MD; granddaughters, Emily and Addison; sister, Donna Lee Hayman of Chestertown, MD; brother in laws Harold and Wayne Wilson, sisters in law Connie Fithian, Charlotte Walbert and Carol Downey and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by brother-in-law Steve Hayman and James Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Compass Regional Hospice in his honor.
For online condolences go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.