David Allan Stout EASTON — David Allan Stout of Easton, MD passed away on July 26, 2023 at the Cottages of Spring Arbor in Fredericksburg, VA at the age of 88. Born June 7, 1935 in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Irwin William Stout and Dorothy Mae (Boynton). He was preceded in death by his siblings: Irwin Jr., Joy (Georgeson) and Richard.
David spent his formative years working on his family's dairy farm in Cape May Court House, NJ. He married Frances Elizabeth Paules on September 8, 1957 in Allentown, PA. He graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School in 1964, after completing a masters in biochemistry. David began his internship and pathology residency at Yale New Haven Hospital. His residency was interrupted when he was drafted and served in the United States Public Health Service from 1966 - 1968 at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He studied the effect of radiation on tissues of victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and taught pathology to radiology residents. He completed his residency at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. David's interest in diseases of skin led to additional board certification in dermatopathology in 1978.
He worked for over 45 years on the Eastern Shore including Chestertown and Dorchester hospitals, but the majority of his time was spent at University Shore Medical Center in Easton where Dave and Fran made their home. David maintained his academic interests while in private practice through affiliations with NIH, and University of MD, publishing several scientific papers. Following his official retirement from the hospital in 2007, he was director of dermatopathology at Georgetown Dermpath Lab in Easton for over ten years. Dave's colleagues appreciated his dedication and strong work ethic, while mentoring, encouraging, and inspiring others along the way. His kind, generous heart and down to earth outlook, along with a ready laugh and smile, endeared him to many.
David was a man of many interests and talents and especially enjoyed flying his Cessna Skylane over the Chesapeake bay and volunteering for the Civil Air Patrol. He loved all things nautical: especially sailing, canoeing and sculling. He will be fondly remembered by his family for his "toe trick" on slalom skis and his delicious homemade ice cream and yogurt. David and Fran enjoyed gardening, snow skiing, and traveling by RV to scenic places. He loved his grandchildren and was a devoted caregiver to his wife Frances during the last five years of their sixty year marriage.
He is survived by his children: David Lee Stout of Alexandria, VA, Deborah Harding (Mark) of Kalispell, and Susan Ware (Paul) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Natalie Harding Boose (Gunnar) of Missoula, MT, Ryan Harding of Kalispell, MT, Madeleine Ware and Henry Ware of Fredericksburg, VA; and his siblings: sister Louise Adams, of Enterprise, KS and brother Kenneth Stout of Berrien Springs, MI.
A memorial service will be held at Smithson's Chapel, on Saturday, September 9, at noon. The address is 22370 Hog Creek Road, Preston, MD 21655.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smithson's Chapel, a place dear to Dave and Fran.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.