David Allan Stout EASTON — David Allan Stout of Easton, MD passed away on July 26, 2023 at the Cottages of Spring Arbor in Fredericksburg, VA at the age of 88. Born June 7, 1935 in Camden, NJ, he was the son of the late Irwin William Stout and Dorothy Mae (Boynton). He was preceded in death by his siblings: Irwin Jr., Joy (Georgeson) and Richard.

  

