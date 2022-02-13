David Brown OXFORD — David Brown of Oxford died at his home on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the age of 94. He was in the loving care of his wife Barbara and his adoring pets Ruby and Bosley.
He was born March 28, 1927, to John Brown and Elizabeth Bremer Brown in Edinburgh, Scotland. After graduating from a London electrical school, he went on to join the British Army from 1941 to 1944. He served in Singapore, Malaysia, and India.
After the war, David married Rhoda Jane Blair. They traveled to the United States in 1955 settling in Lansdale, PA. They spent many years going on golfing trips in America and Europe. They were married for 27 years until her death in 1981.
On May 18, 1984, he married Barbara Heckler at the United Church of Christ in Lansdale, PA. After retiring in 1989, David and Barbara spent weekends on the Eastern Shore. They took up sailing after a weekend in Annapolis and soon would sail around the Chesapeake Bay. They enjoyed the Eastern Shore so much they moved to Oxford in 1993.
Dave enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and cruising around the creek in his small power boat.
Dave is survived by his wife Barbara; his beloved sister-in-law: Vivienne.
He is preceded in death by his first wife: Rhoda; his parents; his brother: Ian; and his sweet niece; Lesley.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
We would like to thank the Talbot Hospice team and his home health aides and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
