David Daniel Cyr "Davey" SEAFORD, DE — David Daniel Cyr, Jr. of Seaford, DE passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was 25. He was born on June 27, 1996 in Seaford, DE. He was the son of David D Cyr, Sr. and Robin Irene Hixon.
He enjoyed making people smile, listening to music, being outside, and watching The Andy Griffith Show.
He is survived by his parents; David D Cyr, Sr. (Crystal), Robin Irene Hixon (Jason), his siblings; Krista Wilson (Josh), and Taylor Cyr, step sister Sierra Hixon, step brothers Garrett and Gerard Cassese, grandparents Alice Wilson, Rick and Kathy Wilson, and Bruce and Darlene Hamilton, and several uncles, aunts and cousins, and a special niece and nephew; Charlotte Wilson and Korbin Rementer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Adolph and Anna Mae Cyr.
Funeral services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Easter Seals of Delaware.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
