David Fackler Miller EASTON — David Fackler Miller, formerly of Easton, died Saturday June 10th in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He was 77 years old.
APG Chesapeake
David Fackler Miller EASTON — David Fackler Miller, formerly of Easton, died Saturday June 10th in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He was 77 years old.
Born in Washington, D.C., July 2, 1945 to Julia Hawkins Miller and Julian Kennedy Miller, he grew up in Pittsburgh, spending his summers in Talbot County. He returned to the Washington area to attend Episcopal High School. He then attended the University of Virginia, graduating in 1967.
He joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Western Samoa building infrastructure. He then emigrated to Australia where he worked his way around the country until returning to the United States with the Americorps VISTA program in 1971. He returned to the Washington area in 1972, where he began working at the Peace Corps Headquarters.
He worked for many years around the Beltway as a recruiter for Lockheed Martin and Computer Sciences Corporation, and moved his family to Easton in 1982, to be closer to the family property in McDaniel, MD, where he kept his beloved trimaran sailboat, the Fair Dinkum.
For many years he volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity Choptank, and served one term on the vestry at Christ Church Easton.
David was a keen sailor, enjoying every moment spent on the water. He had a sailor's luck with outboard motors and was often seen paddling his boat back to its dock. He was a kind and gentle man who never had a mean word to say about anyone.
David is survived by his wife, JoAnn Serwatka Miller, his two children, Neil Porter Miller and Cynthia Grace Miller, and two grandchildren, Matilda Henderson and Fiona Henderson, as well as step-grandchildren Emmett and Morgan Huston. His brother, John Hawkins Miller, and sister Lucy Miller Stevens survive him as well as his former wife, Margot Porter Miller.
A memorial gathering is planned for 1:30-3:30 pm, July 29 at the Van Lennep Auditorium at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in David's honor to the Habitat for Humanity Choptank. Checks can be mailed to Habitat Choptank, 29349 W. Maple Avenue, Suite 3, Trappe, MD 21673.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.