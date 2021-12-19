David L. Kowitski CAMBRIDGE — David L. Kowitski, 54, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on November 10, 1967 and was a son of Nicholas and Betty Spear Kowitski.
David graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1985. As a young man, he enjoyed working at Tolley's theatre changing the reels. He had a passion for music and entertaining others and spent most of his life as a DJ for events like weddings, class reunions, RFC banquets, car shows and charity benefits like Relay for Life and Memorial Day ceremonies at Long Wharf. Dave also had a great interest in computers and was the manager of the local Radio Shack for a number of years. Later in life, his interest in computers expanded when he had the opportunity to facilitate long distance learning at Chesapeake College. He was a member of Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. But above all, he will be remembered for his endless sense of humor and infectious laugh. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by two daughters, Aubrie Moore and husband Derek of Salisbury and Corinne Kowitski of Cambridge, one granddaughter Cora Moore, his parents Nicholas and Betty Kowitski of Cambridge, a brother in law Steven Dodd of Cambridge, a nephew Michael Dodd of Cambridge, and a niece Angela Dodd Meekins and her husband, Matthewof East New Market; great niece Delaney Dodd, and great nephews Nicholas Meekins, and Nathan Meekins. He is also survived by his former wife Belinda Galanek of Trappe. David is preceded in death by a sister Laura Dodd.
A celebration of David's life will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Kevin English officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice."
