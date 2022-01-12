David L. Thomas CAMBRIDGE — David L. Thomas, Sr., 94, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on January 9, 2022. He was born in Cambridge on September 6, 1927, and was the son of the late William Hampton Thomas, Sr and Bessie Naomi (Twilley) Thomas.
David attended school in East New Market, Maryland. On December 30, 1945, he married the former Ruth F. Travers. They enjoyed 69 years of marriage until her passing on March 18, 2015. Besides being a loving husband and father, he was employed as supervisor of the belt department by the Cambridge Wire Cloth Company for 46 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, he worked part-time for Charlie McMahan and Dorchester Auto Sales.His wife and children were the love of his life. David enjoyed travel and camping with his family and friends. He also enjoyed working on antique autos, and his 1931 Model A Ford Coupe was his pride and joy.
David was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cambridge, and the Richardson's Men's Bible Class, where he served as choir director and remained a member until his death. He was also a member of the Cambridge Masonic Lodge #66 AF & AM, the Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272, and the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company, Inc. He was a past member of the Salvation Army and the Salvation Army band, as well as the Delmarva Campers.
David is survived by his son David L. Thomas, Jr and wife Janet of Cabin Creek; his son in law Lewis Long; grandchildren Robin Lynn Olsen and husband Eric, David L. Thomas III and wife Jessica, Kristy C. Jones and companion Jason Trego, Caitlyn Thomas, and Emily Thomas; great-grandchildren Hailey Hurt, Savannah Hurt, and Jenna Trego; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, David is preceded in death by his daughter Bonnie A. Long; a sister Margaret N. (Peggy) Crannell; and a brother William (Bill) Thomas Jr. The family deeply appreciates the work of his faithful care providers: Kit Bradshaw, Stacy Whitby, Jennifer Franklin, Michael Wheeler, Mary Lowery, and Evelyn Hubbard, as well as the support of Coastal Hospice.
Serving as pallbearers will be David L. Thomas III, Eric Olsen, Jason Trego, Buddy Pritchett, Brian Pritchett, Paul Hines, Dicky Warfield, and Terry Crannell.
A Masonic service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 AM, followed immediately by a funeral service with Mr. David Tolley officiating, at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's U.M. Church-c/o Scott Daniels, Mem. Fund, 205 Maryland Ave. Cambridge MD 21613. Masks will be required inside the funeral home.
