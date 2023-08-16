David Leroy DELAWARE — Hudson David Leroy Hudson,73, passed away July 27, 2023. David was born in Milford, Delaware 11/30/1949 to the late George and Irma Short Hudson. David loved life more than anything. He loved being with his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than to go and have a meal with them.
David served in the Navy USN, David was a truck driver most of his life. He loved playing pool. He also loved a good western on tv. He was always up for going to visit family and friends.
David leaves behind daughter Christy Ross (Kelly) of Oregon, daughter Lisa Chelton (Bill) of Laurel, daughter Mary Havens (Jimmy) of Reliance, grandchildren William McCoy of Alabama, Brianna King of Laurel, his siblings the late George Jr. (Brenda), Linda Kerney (Bill), Mary Jo Lyons (Danny), Warren Hudson (Wendy), Patti Hudson, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and countless friends who he loved very much.
At this time services will be private for the family as he is laid to rest in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be a celebration of life on August 22nd at 5:00 at the VFW in Federalsburg, Md.
